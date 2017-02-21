Northampton Police Stop ‘High Five Fridays’ Program

NORTHAMPTON (CBS) — Northampton Police have stopped their “High Five Fridays” program after some parents were concerned that it might make some of the students uncomfortable.

On Fridays, uniformed Northampton Police officers would stand outside the school and high-five kids as they arrived. The department said they adapted the “High Five Fridays” program after it was presented last fall at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego.

It was supposed to be a way for police to build positive relationships with the students–but the program was stopped after some parents complained at a school committee meeting that it may make children of color, those with undocumented parents, or any children who may have had previous negative interactions with the police uncomfortable.

“NPD really enjoyed greeting kids as they arrived at school,” the Northampton Police Department wrote on their Facebook page over the weekend. “But, as much as we enjoyed the visits, we also took time to listen to the thoughts of some school committee members, school staff, and past and present parents/families. For a large portion of our population this program may not seem controversial. However, we cannot overlook the fact that this program may be received differently by some members of our community. Most importantly, we want kids to arrive at school enthusiastic and ready to learn!”

The department assured the public that their officers will “still accept high fives, low fives, and fist bumps” if you see them out on the street.