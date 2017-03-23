‘I’ve Never Been More Upset’: People Are Outraged That Dunkin’ Is Dropping The Coffee Coolatta

CANTON (CBS) –- Here’s a guaranteed way to get people fired up on social media: Take away their favorite Dunkin’ drink.

Coffee Coolatta lovers are expressing their frustration on Twitter one day after news broke that Dunkin’ Donuts would be retiring the iconic beverage this summer.

Dunkin' donuts is getting rid of their coffee coolatta and i've never been more upset. — ☾halle (@halle_mae23) March 23, 2017

The coffee coolatta is the greatest invention of the 90's. Crazy. I'm legit crying 😭😭 #SaveTheCoffeeCoolatta — ShipMasterFlex (@KidNamedShippee) March 23, 2017

Dunkin’ is responding to upset customers with assurances that the Frozen Coffee drink that’s set to replace the Coolatta will offer “a more energizing coffee experience.”

@anyssab24 (1/2) We’re adding Frozen Coffee 2 our menu, offering guests a more energizing coffee experience compared 2 the Coffee Coolatta — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) March 23, 2017

But it doesn’t sound like that will satisfy the most hardcore Coolatta fans.

If you get rid of the coolatta I'll have a mental breakdown @DunkinDonuts pic.twitter.com/u54LnDx8Ef — kam (@PatsKam) March 23, 2017

There are some who think America is probably better off without a menu item that can deliver nearly 1,000 calories and a truckload of sugar.

It's about time.. "A large Caramel Coffee Coolatta with cream contains 990 calories, 138 grams of sugar, and 47 grams of fat" https://t.co/4GK7BTX7ag — Diane (@ohdianeo) March 23, 2017

But that has never deterred some people who say they only have eyes for Coolattas.

@DunkinDonuts the only good thing you have is the coffee coolatta don't get rid of it or revamp it. #dontdoit — Jake Rose (@Jrr0823) March 22, 2017

And a few are considering something truly drastic after the Coolatta news – going to the enemy for coffee.

@DunkinDonuts is trashing the coolatta. Looks like I'll be taking myself to @Starbucks from now on — Joshua Dawson (@maniacmongoose) March 22, 2017