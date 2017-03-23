‘I’ve Never Been More Upset’: People Are Outraged That Dunkin’ Is Dropping The Coffee Coolatta

WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
March 23, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Dunkin' Donuts

CANTON (CBS) –- Here’s a guaranteed way to get people fired up on social media: Take away their favorite Dunkin’ drink.

(Image credit: Dunkin' Donuts/Facebook)

(Image credit: Dunkin’ Donuts/Facebook)

Coffee Coolatta lovers are expressing their frustration on Twitter one day after news broke that Dunkin’ Donuts would be retiring the iconic beverage this summer.

Dunkin’ is responding to upset customers with assurances that the Frozen Coffee drink that’s set to replace the Coolatta will offer “a more energizing coffee experience.”

But it doesn’t sound like that will satisfy the most hardcore Coolatta fans.

There are some who think America is probably better off without a menu item that can deliver nearly 1,000 calories and a truckload of sugar.

But that has never deterred some people who say they only have eyes for Coolattas.

And a few are considering something truly drastic after the Coolatta news – going to the enemy for coffee.

