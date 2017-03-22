Dunkin’ Donuts Is Reportedly Getting Rid Of The Coffee Coolatta

CANTON (CBS) — Life is about to get a little less sweet for Dunkin’ lovers.
Business Insider and The Boston Herald are reporting that Dunkin’ Donuts is discontinuing its iconic Coffee Coolatta this summer.
It’s being replaced with a Dunkin’ frozen coffee drink that executives say is more in line with what customers want.
“Our Coffee Coolatta isn’t good enough,” Dunkin’ brand marketing VP Chris Fuqua said, according to Business Insider.
It’s easy to see why health-conscious consumers might be shying away from the Coolatta. A large size of the mocha, hazelnut, French vanilla and caramel Coolattas have 990 calories and up to 138 grams of sugar.
The fruit-flavored Coolattas won’t be affected.
The Herald reports that Dunkin’ will also be introducing a new iced beverage targeted at young men that features a can of Monster Energy drink over fruit Coolatta flavors.