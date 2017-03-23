Star Witness Expected To Finish Testimony In Aaron Hernandez Trial

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The prosecution’s star witness against Aaron Hernandez in his double-murder trial will be on the stand for a fourth day Thursday.

Testimony Wednesday was full of testy exchanges between lead defense attorney Jose Baez and witness Alexander Bradley.

Baez has grilled Bradley about his claim that Hernandez killed two men after one of them accidentally spilled his drink on the former New England Patriot at a Boston nightclub in July 2012.

Bradley said Hernandez opened fire from his SUV while Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado waited in a car at a stoplight in the South End.

Baez contended during opening statements that Bradley — not Hernandez — shot the men over a drug deal.

Bradley and Hernandez were once close friends. Hernandez is also charged with witness intimidation and accused of shooting Bradley in the face because he feared Bradley would tell authorities about the murders.

After Bradley completes his testimony, prosecutors are expected to call the woman Bradley calls “my daughter’s mother,” Brooke Wilcox, to the stand.

Hernandez and Bradley went to her home in Connecticut directly after the murders.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

