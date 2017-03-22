Testy Exchanges Continue In Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

BOSTON (CBS) — For the second day in a row, the defense attorney in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial sparred with the prosecution’s star witness, a former friend of the ex-NFL star, during cross examination.

Alexander Bradley's tone is mocking toward #AaronHernandez defense attorney Jose Baez. "My answer to you, MR. BAEZ, is no." #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 22, 2017

Alexander Bradley, Hernandez’s ex-best friend and former drug dealer, was seen with Hernandez on the night of July 16, 2012, when Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were shot to death in Boston’s Back Bay.

On Monday, he testified that Hernandez pulled the trigger because the men had “disrespected” him after spilling a drink on him in a club.

Throughout Bradley’s testimony Wednesday, Hernandez watched, at times tugging on his bottom lip.

#AaronHernandez has been tugging at his bottom lip, what appears to be a nervous habit, throughout x-pal Alexander Bradley's testimony #wbz pic.twitter.com/A0gnCSrumt — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 22, 2017

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the murders–and defense attorneys say Bradley killed the two men over a drug deal.

Defense attorney Jose Baez attempted to poke holes in Bradley’s account of the shooting, pointing out discrepancies between his past accounts of the murder and his Monday testimony.

Going over Bradley's past testimony on # of bullets. Baez:"It was a discrepancy wasn't it?" Bradley:"I don't know, was it?" #AaronHernandez — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 22, 2017

Bradley said that, on the night of the murder, he drove Hernandez’s silver Toyota 4Runner as Hernandez ordered him to follow Abreu and Furtado in their BMW. Bradley claims Hernandez leaned over him in the driver’s seat, and fired out the window five times, killing the two men.

Baez:You were "OK" w/driving up to victims' BMW. AB:"Because I never expected Mr. Hernandez to shoot those individuals" #wbz #AaronHernandez — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 22, 2017

After the shooting, Bradley testified earlier in the trial, he and Hernandez drove to the house of Brooke Wilcox, the mother of Bradley’s daughter, in Bristol, Connecticut. Baez pointed out that, according to Bradley’s timeline, they arrived in Bristol around 5 a.m.–making the drive 2 1/2 hours, much longer than it should have been, though Bradley maintained there were no stops along the way.

Baez & Bradley going through search history from computer at home #AaronHernandez & Bradley went to after murders. #wbz pic.twitter.com/f64gKHntyf — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 22, 2017

They also discussed internet searches from Wilcox’s house. Bradley claimed Monday that Hernandez searched for info about the shooting of Abreu and Furtado when they arrived at the house in Bristol.

Baez & Bradley on search history from gf's computer day of murders. Searches for Hartford shooting, Boston shooting #AaronHernandez address — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 22, 2017

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro football player who was dating Hernandez’s fiancee’s sister at the time.