Prosecution’s Star Witness Expected To Testify In Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The prosecution’s star witness is expected to take the stand Monday in Aaron Hernandez’s double murder trial.
Alexander Bradley was seen with Hernandez the night Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were shot and killed in July 2012.
Seven months later, Bradley was shot in the face in Florida. He claims Hernandez pulled the trigger. Prosecutors say Bradley was shot because he knew too much as a witness to the shootings.
Hernandez’s lawyers are trying to pin the murders on Bradley, saying the shooting was the result of a botched drug deal.
Authorities said Hernandez fired five shots from a revolver into a car outside a Boston nightclub, killing de Abreu and Furtado. Prosecutors said Hernandez killed the men after one of them bumped into him at the nightclub earlier that night and spilled his drink.
Hernandez already is serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro football player who had been dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee, in 2013.
