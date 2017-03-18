WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Dozens Salute As Procession Carries Watertown Firefighter’s Body To Coroner

March 18, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Firefighter, Joseph Toscano, Kim Tunnicliffe, Watertown

WATERTOWN (CBS) — Dozens of firefighters lined the streets Saturday morning as a medical examiner’s truck carried the body of a 21-year veteran of the Watertown fire department who died in the line of duty.

Joseph Toscano, 54, died following a medical emergency as he battled a two alarm blaze on Merrifield Avenue Friday.

ff Dozens Salute As Procession Carries Watertown Firefighters Body To Coroner

Watertown firefighter Joseph Toscano. (WBZ-TV)

Toscano’s body was escorted by Massachusetts State Police cruisers and two Watertown ladder trucks along the eight-mile procession route.

Firefighters lined Albany Street outside the medical examiner’s office. Dressed in full gear, they saluted as the truck passed by.

Toscano leaves behind a wife and five children, ranging in age from 12 to 19.

Deputy Fire Chief Bob Quinn told reporters Friday that the Toscanos were taking Joseph’s loss hard.

“I was at the hospital when they arrived,” Quinn said. “It was devastating when his five kids came into the room, and his wife. And he left to go to work like he did every day, and to have this happen, it’s pretty devastating.”

Quinn said Toscano served as his right-hand man and his aide for several years.

“He was my eyes and ears inside the fire,” he said. “I’m outside watching the exterior of the building, he’s inside, working the inside, telling me what’s going on.”

The Toscano family is still in the process of making funeral arrangements.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

