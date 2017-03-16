State Police Mark One Year Since Death Of Trooper Thomas Clardy

BOSTON (CBS) – Departments around the state reflected on the death of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy one year after he was struck and killed by an allegedly impaired driver during a traffic stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike.
On March 16, 2016, Clardy pulled over a Chevy Tahoe on the Mass Pike in Charlton. Clardy returned to his SUV when a car driven by David Njuguna slammed into the back of the vehicle.
Njuguna was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana following the crash.
Clardy, an 11-year veteran of State Police, left behind his wife and seven children.
Auburn Police, who mourned the line of duty death of an officer last year as well, also marked the first anniversary of Clardy’s death on Facebook.