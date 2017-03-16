WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

State Police Mark One Year Since Death Of Trooper Thomas Clardy

March 16, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: David Njuguna, Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Thomas Clardy

BOSTON (CBS) – Departments around the state reflected on the death of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy one year after he was struck and killed by an allegedly impaired driver during a traffic stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

On March 16, 2016, Clardy pulled over a Chevy Tahoe on the Mass Pike in Charlton. Clardy returned to his SUV when a car driven by David Njuguna slammed into the back of the vehicle.

Njuguna was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana following the crash.

Clardy, an 11-year veteran of State Police, left behind his wife and seven children.

Auburn Police, who mourned the line of duty death of an officer last year as well, also marked the first anniversary of Clardy’s death on Facebook.

