WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Rain, Wind | Forecast | BlogWeather App | Closings-Delays

Judge Won’t Dismiss Charges Against Driver In Trooper Death

December 29, 2016 11:01 AM
Filed Under: David Njuguna, Trooper Thomas Clardy

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A judge won’t dismiss charges against a man accused of driving under the influence of marijuana and causing a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike that killed a state trooper.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, a Worcester judge denied a motion to dismiss several of the charges against 30-year-old David Njuguna (juh-GOO’-nyuh), of Webster.

Njuguna has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and related offenses in the March 16 death of 44-year-old Trooper Thomas Clardy.

State Trooper Thomas Clardy. (Photo credit: Mass. State Police)

State Trooper Thomas Clardy. (Photo credit: Mass. State Police)

Authorities say Clardy had stopped a car for a traffic violation when his cruiser was hit by Njuguna’s vehicle in Charlton. Witnesses say Njuguna’s car had swerved across all three travel lanes without slowing.

Njuguna’s lawyer had argued that several charges are “duplicative” and there was insufficient evidence to support the charge alleging Njuguna had used marijuana.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia