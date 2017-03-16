Sweetheart LULAC 2017 – Scholarships for Outstanding Latino Students

March 16, 2017 12:46 PM By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
March 18, 2017
LULAC is the oldest and largest Latino organization in the United States, with many different chapters throughout the nation, including some here in the New England region. During the last 20 years, this non-profit organization has given scholarships to outstanding Latino students, putting them on the road to a much more promising future! On this edition of Centro, we tell you about LULAC, their scholarships and the Sweetheart LULAC talent pageant they will be having on April 21. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with LULAC National Women’s Commission Scholarship Chair Regla Gonzalez and Sweetheart LULAC 2016, Mia De La Rocha. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
LULAC Scholarships
Sweetheart LULAC 2017
Friday, April 21 @ 7PM
Holiday Inn
Dedham, MA
617-710-9088
www.LNESC.org
Apply to Chapter: 12113
Before March 30, 2017

