Memorial Mass Held For Trooper Clardy On Anniversary Of His Death

HUDSON (CBS)- A year after the fatal accident, family and friends came together to remember the life and legacy of Trooper Thomas Clardy.

Clardy was killed while pulling over a car on the Mass Pike in Charlton.

“I’m here to remember Trooper Clardy and his family,” said Bethany Connolly.

The group gathered at Saint Michael Parish Church in Hudson for the special memorial mass to pay their respects.

“We on State Police stand together, good times and bad. So we’re here to support Tom’s family. By all accounts, a wonderful guy,” said Detective Lt. Brian O’Riordan.

Trooper Clardy was killed when a car slammed into his cruiser during a routine traffic stop.

The driver, David Njuguna, is awaiting trial on several charges, including manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and driving under the influence of marijuana.

Many came out to stand with the family in solidarity, but revisiting the tragic day brought pain to Clardy’s loved ones.

“It means a lot, my husband and their dad. Being a Hudson Police officer, we’re one big family, we just want to support the Clardys and try to remember him as best we can today,” said Connolly.

Clardy is survived by his wife and six children.