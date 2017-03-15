‘Don’t Be That Guy’: Police Stop Driver With Snow-Covered Windshield

WESTON (CBS) – It happens after every snowstorm: Some drivers hit the road with snow-covered roofs and windshields, putting themselves and other travelers at risk.
On Tuesday, one day after a nor’easter hit New England, Massachusetts State Police released one of the most egregious examples yet of someone who didn’t take the time to remove snow from their car.
The car stopped on the Mass Pike in Weston not only has snow on the roof, but snow is covering most of the windshield except for a small clearing in front of the driver’s seat. The wipers had been left up.
Keller @ Large: Snow’s Over! Now Do Your Job
“Soo, this just happened,” State Police tweeted. “Don’t be that guy.”
Police in Massachusetts have been known to cite drivers and issue $200 fines for not clearing snow from their vehicles.