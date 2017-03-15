Keller @ Large: Snow’s Over! Now Do Your Job

BOSTON (CBS) – Did you make it through the snowpocalypse ok? I hope so. Gosh, we haven’t seen a storm like that in over a month.

But now it’s time to deal with the aftermath, and you know what that means.

Before you even think about digging out, you have to figure out what you’re going to do with all that extra milk and bread you bought out of a weird, vestigial memory of the Blizzard of 1978, when staples were rationed for several days. That hasn’t happened since, but that hasn’t stopped some of us from hoarding that stuff when a big one is coming.

I suggest inviting neighborhood teenagers over, that always seemed to make milk disappear in my house, although it might make everything else in your fridge vanish too.

Once that’s done, it’s time to deal with your car, a real pain for those without a garage. Nonetheless, it is your job not just to dig the car out, but to clear the roof and windows, using a scraper and a brush. If you somehow don’t have one, a broom will do the trick.

And then there’s the little matter of your sidewalk.

From walking the dog this weekend, I observed that a large percentage of homeowners in my town could not be bothered to scrape away the dusting or so that fell late last week, leaving the sidewalks a skating rink. That was bad, but ignoring this snowfall is unacceptable. And no, waiting for spring is absolutely not an option.

My little lecture is over, and I urge you to look on the bright side. It won’t be too long before we’re complaining to each other about the heat.