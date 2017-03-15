WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Brockton Mayor Says Downtown Safe Despite Latest Manhole Fires

March 15, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Brockton, Manhole Explosions

BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton’s mayor says downtown is safe despite the latest round of manhole fires.

Mayor Bill Carpenter told reporters Wednesday the city has been working with National Grid since last July, when the fires started, to upgrade the system.

The mayor said he was briefed on the progress Tuesday, just hours before the latest incident, when three manholes caught fire along Court Street around 11:30 p.m.  It nearly sparked a city-wide power outage overnight.

brockton3 Brockton Mayor Says Downtown Safe Despite Latest Manhole Fires

Three manholes caught fire along Court Street Tuesday night. (WBZ-TV)

National Grid apologized for this round of fires, saying it was caused by old, faulty wires that sparked. Repairs are expected to be finished by Friday.

The company has been working with the city since last July when underground explosions on Main Street damaged two cars.

brockton fire Brockton Mayor Says Downtown Safe Despite Latest Manhole Fires

A manhole fire in Brockton damaged two cars in July 2016. (WBZ-TV)

A second round of fires broke out in January forcing the city to shut down Main and Crescent streets.

brockton1 Brockton Mayor Says Downtown Safe Despite Latest Manhole Fires

Manholes exploded on Main Street and Crescent Street in Brockton January 16, 2017. (Photo credit: Marc Vasconcellos – The Brockton Enterprise)

Despite this latest incident, the mayor says people shouldn’t worry about going downtown.

“I think it’s really important for me to emphasize that it is completely safe in downtown Brockton. There is no threat to public safety. If you’d like me to go stand on one of those manhole covers for you afterwards, I’ll be happy to,” he told reporters.

Carpenter said the project to upgrade the system is almost finished.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia