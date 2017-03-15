Brockton Mayor Says Downtown Safe Despite Latest Manhole Fires

BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton’s mayor says downtown is safe despite the latest round of manhole fires.

Mayor Bill Carpenter told reporters Wednesday the city has been working with National Grid since last July, when the fires started, to upgrade the system.

The mayor said he was briefed on the progress Tuesday, just hours before the latest incident, when three manholes caught fire along Court Street around 11:30 p.m. It nearly sparked a city-wide power outage overnight.

National Grid apologized for this round of fires, saying it was caused by old, faulty wires that sparked. Repairs are expected to be finished by Friday.

The company has been working with the city since last July when underground explosions on Main Street damaged two cars.

A second round of fires broke out in January forcing the city to shut down Main and Crescent streets.

Despite this latest incident, the mayor says people shouldn’t worry about going downtown.

“I think it’s really important for me to emphasize that it is completely safe in downtown Brockton. There is no threat to public safety. If you’d like me to go stand on one of those manhole covers for you afterwards, I’ll be happy to,” he told reporters.

Carpenter said the project to upgrade the system is almost finished.