Several Manholes Explode Overnight In Brockton

BROCKTON (CBS) – Several manholes exploded early Monday morning in Brockton.

National Grid crews on crescent street in Brockton working on repairs following multiple manhole explosions #WBZ pic.twitter.com/vA70KZlFuA — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) January 16, 2017

It happened in the area of 262 Main Street around 12:30 a.m.

No one was hurt, but the fire department issued a warning on Twitter for people to avoid the area.

National Grid was called in for repairs and to help find the source of the explosions.

Back in July, an underground fire caused three manhole explosions on this same street.

A car parked over one of those manholes caught fire.

In that case, several residents were evacuated and more than a thousand customers lost power.