WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Several Manholes Explode Overnight In Brockton

January 16, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: Brockton, Manhole Explosions

BROCKTON (CBS) – Several manholes exploded early Monday morning in Brockton.

It happened in the area of 262 Main Street around 12:30 a.m.

No one was hurt, but the fire department issued a warning on Twitter for people to avoid the area.

Manholes exploded on Main Street and Crescent Street in Brockton early Monday morning. (Photo credit: Marc Vasconcellos - The Brockton Enterprise)

Manholes exploded on Main Street and Crescent Street in Brockton early Monday morning. (Photo credit: Marc Vasconcellos – The Brockton Enterprise)

National Grid was called in for repairs and to help find the source of the explosions.

Back in July, an underground fire caused three manhole explosions on this same street.

A car parked over one of those manholes caught fire.

In that case, several residents were evacuated and more than a thousand customers lost power.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia