Driver Hospitalized After Rollover Crash On Zakim Bridge

March 14, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: March 14 Blizzard, Zakim Bridge

BOSTON (CBS) – A driver was hospitalized after their car rolled over on the Zakim Bridge during Tuesday’s nor’easter.

The crash happened on Interstate 93 North in Boston.

The driver of this Zakim Bridge crash was hospitalized with unknown injuries. (Image Credit: MassDOT)

One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, though police did not say the extent of their injuries.

Two lanes were closed following the crash, but have since reopened.

Slick road conditions caused a driver on the Zakim Bridge to roll over. (WBZ-TV)

No further details are currently available.

Earlier in the day a tractor trailer jack knifed on the bridge but the driver was able to correct the issue and drive off.

