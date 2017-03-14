Driver Hospitalized After Rollover Crash On Zakim Bridge

BOSTON (CBS) – A driver was hospitalized after their car rolled over on the Zakim Bridge during Tuesday’s nor’easter.
The crash happened on Interstate 93 North in Boston.
One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, though police did not say the extent of their injuries.
Two lanes were closed following the crash, but have since reopened.
No further details are currently available.
Earlier in the day a tractor trailer jack knifed on the bridge but the driver was able to correct the issue and drive off.