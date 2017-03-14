VIDEO: Tractor-Trailer Spins Out On Boston’s Zakim Bridge During Blizzard

BOSTON (CBS) – A frightening scene played out on Boston’s Zakim Bridge Tuesday as a major nor’easter bore down on New England.
Video captured a tractor-trailer spinning out during the height of the blizzard.
One driver behind the truck had a camera rolling right before the spinout.
MassDOT also released footage of the incident.
No other vehicles were hit, but when the jackknifed trailer came to a stop it was blocking several lanes on the south side of the highway.
Fortunately, the truck driver was able to complete an impressive three-point-turn.
A MassDOT spokeswoman tweeted a picture of Gov. Charlie Baker watching the video, one day after he asked drivers to stay off the roads during the blizzard.
One Comment