VIDEO: Tractor-Trailer Spins Out On Boston’s Zakim Bridge During Blizzard

BOSTON (CBS) – A frightening scene played out on Boston’s Zakim Bridge Tuesday as a major nor’easter bore down on New England.

Video captured a tractor-trailer spinning out during the height of the blizzard.

One driver behind the truck had a camera rolling right before the spinout.

Scary! Raw video of a tractor trailer spinning on the Zakim Bridge during #Stella #BOSnow pic.twitter.com/uXL42RkmT1 — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) March 14, 2017

MassDOT also released footage of the incident.

An incident involving tractor trailer on Zakim Bridge. Fortunately no injuries. @MassDOT advises everyone to stay off roads if possible. pic.twitter.com/ohTORM0NUr — Patrick Marvin (@pmarvin123) March 14, 2017

No other vehicles were hit, but when the jackknifed trailer came to a stop it was blocking several lanes on the south side of the highway.

Fortunately, the truck driver was able to complete an impressive three-point-turn.

A MassDOT spokeswoman tweeted a picture of Gov. Charlie Baker watching the video, one day after he asked drivers to stay off the roads during the blizzard.