Tanker Truck Crash Shuts Down Part Of Route 128 In Wakefield

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A tanker truck and three other vehicles crashed on Route 128 in Wakefield early Saturday morning.
Check: Traffic Updates
It happened in the southbound lanes south of exit 39 just before 2 a.m.
The truck was carrying fuel and flipped over, landing on the Jersey barrier in the median.
Authorities told WBZ-TV the driver was not hurt.
The fuel, believed to be gasoline, is leaking out of the truck. It is being offloaded into another tanker.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours for the cleanup.
There’s no word yet what caused the crash.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.