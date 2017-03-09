WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Warning Today, Snow Friday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Casa Myrna – On a Mission to Eradicate Domestic Violence

March 9, 2017 2:41 PM By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
March 11, 2017
For the last 40 years, the non-profit organization Casa Myrna has been serving domestic violence survivors, giving them the tools they need to recover from the trauma of abuse and begin to rebuild their lives. Casa Myrna is Boston’s largest provider of domestic violence awareness efforts and of shelter and supportive services to survivors. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the programs and services they offer, and an event they are having on Saturday, March 23 in Boston. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Casa Myrna’s CEO, Stephanie Brown and board member, Saritin Rizzuto. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CASA MYRNA
Make It Your Business (MIYB)
Thursday, March 23  6PM – 8:30PM
Metro Credit Union
www.casamyrna.org
SafeLink: 1-877-785-2020
Social media: @casamyrna

