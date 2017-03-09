Casa Myrna – On a Mission to Eradicate Domestic Violence

March 11, 2017
For the last 40 years, the non-profit organization Casa Myrna has been serving domestic violence survivors, giving them the tools they need to recover from the trauma of abuse and begin to rebuild their lives. Casa Myrna is Boston’s largest provider of domestic violence awareness efforts and of shelter and supportive services to survivors. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the programs and services they offer, and an event they are having on Saturday, March 23 in Boston. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Casa Myrna’s CEO, Stephanie Brown and board member, Saritin Rizzuto. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CASA MYRNA
Make It Your Business (MIYB)
Thursday, March 23 6PM – 8:30PM
Metro Credit Union
www.casamyrna.org
SafeLink: 1-877-785-2020
Social media: @casamyrna
FIND US ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER!
“Like” us on Facebook WbzCentroYadires
Follow us on Twitter @YadiresWBZ
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.