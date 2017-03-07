Water Main Break Creates Problems For Patients At Boston Hospitals

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a major operation going on near the hospital district in Boston. The patient is 100 years old, suffering from a leaky valve. The side effects include clogged arteries.

Boston Water & Sewer crews are trying to repair a broken 12 inch water main that erupted around 4:30 Tuesday morning, spewing thousands of gallons of water all over the road near the corner of Brookline Ave and Park Drive.

Several streets around the Fenway neighborhood had to be shut down which created a traffic mess for the morning commute, especially for people trying to get to Boston’s medical facilities.

One worker at Children’s Hospital told us it took her two and a half hours to get to her job from Medford.

A woman driving her daughter to Children’s for an appointment told us she was stuck in traffic for an hour.

Children’s Hospital posted a message on their website warning patients to allow extra time to get around the traffic closures but assuring them their appointments would not be impacted.

A spokesperson from Boston Water & Sewer told us that water service to the area was restored at 2:45 p.m. but the repairs to the pipe and the road would last well through the late evening.

They expect to have the repairs completed before the Wednesday morning rush hour.