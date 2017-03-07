Truck Cleaning Out Water Main Break Gets Stuck In Collapsed Road

BOSTON (CBS) – A large water main break is causing traffic problems near Fenway Park and the Longwood medical area.
A truck brought in to suck out water and debris from the flood has fallen through and weakened the road.
A 12-inch pipe broke at the intersection of Brookline Avenue, Park Drive and Boylston Street at 4:40 a.m.
The intersection was flooded and police shut down Brookline Avenue from Kenmore Square to Longwood Avenue.
Traffic is being diverted onto Park Drive and Boylston Street while repairs are done.
Water has been temporarily shut off in the area, according to Boston Water and Sewer.