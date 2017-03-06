National Pancake Day: IHOP Aims To Raise Millions For Kids With Free Pancakes

March 6, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: IHOP, National Pancake Day

BOSTON (CBS) – Tuesday is National Pancake Day and IHOP is once again offering up free pancakes for a good cause.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating restaurants, IHOP is giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes. Diners are being asked to contribute a voluntary donation that goes toward Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Phantom Gourmet: Where Pancake Dreams Come True

IHOP is expecting to dish out over 5 million free pancakes and hopes to raise $3.5 million for kids this year.

The National Pancake Day tradition started in 2006, and IHOP has donated a total of $24 million for charity.

