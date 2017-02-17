Phantom Gourmet: Where Pancake Dreams Come True

BOSTON (CBS) – Fluffy, golden, and delicious.

Pancakes are a Phantom Gourmet favorite any time of day. Dan Andelman found some stacks worth trying in the Greater Boston Area.

“In a Pickle” is a breakfast spot located on Moody Street in Waltham where pancake dreams come true.

Some of their stacks include the “Cookies N’ Cream Oreo Extreme” and “Grandma’s Apple Pie- stuffed pancakes”.

The Breakfast Club, a diner on Western Avenue in Allston, has a line every weekend of people waiting for benedicts, Belgian waffles and other breakfast classics.

But Phantom’s favorite breakfast treat from here, is the “Chunky monkey pancakes,” topped with bananas, chocolate chips, and walnuts.

The “Corner Cafe” in Marshfield like to get creative on the griddle. They offer items like, “Cinnamon bun French toast” and “Reese’s peanut butter cup pancakes.”

Some other top spots for pancakes around town include “The Paramount” on Beacon Hill, “Friendly Toast” in Kendall Square and the Back Bay. If you are up for a road trip, check out “Polly’s Pancake Parlor” in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire.