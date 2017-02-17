WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Phantom Gourmet: Where Pancake Dreams Come True

February 17, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Pancakes, Phantom Gourmet

BOSTON (CBS) – Fluffy, golden, and delicious.

Pancakes are a Phantom Gourmet favorite any time of day. Dan Andelman found some stacks worth trying in the Greater Boston Area.

“In a Pickle” is a breakfast spot located on Moody Street in Waltham where pancake dreams come true.

Some of their stacks include the “Cookies N’ Cream Oreo Extreme” and “Grandma’s Apple Pie- stuffed pancakes”.

The Breakfast Club, a diner on Western Avenue in Allston, has a line every weekend of people waiting for benedicts, Belgian waffles and other breakfast classics.

But Phantom’s favorite breakfast treat from here, is the “Chunky monkey pancakes,” topped with bananas, chocolate chips, and walnuts.

The “Corner Cafe” in Marshfield like to get creative on the griddle. They offer items like, “Cinnamon bun French toast” and “Reese’s peanut butter cup pancakes.”

Some other top spots for pancakes around town include “The Paramount” on Beacon Hill, “Friendly Toast” in Kendall Square and the Back Bay. If you are up for a road trip, check out “Polly’s Pancake Parlor” in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia