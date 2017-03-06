WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Accused Tyngsboro Police Impersonator Held On $1,000 Bail

March 6, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Kevin Lessard, Tyngsboro

LOWELL (CBS) — A Dracut man was ordered held on $1,000 bail on charges of impersonating a police officer and carrying an unlicensed gun in Tyngsboro over the weekend.

Kevin Lessard, 45, pleaded not guilty Monday at his arraignment in Lowell District Court.

lessard Accused Tyngsboro Police Impersonator Held On $1,000 Bail

Kevin Lessard being led into Lowell District Court Monday. (WBZ-TV)

Lessard was arrested by Tyngsboro Police Saturday after pulling over behind a disabled car on Pawtucket Boulevard in a red Ford Crown Victoria with flashing white lights.

Police said they were notified of the situation by a passing driver. When they arrived, the woman who had been driving the disabled car approached officers. After a short conversation, Lessard was frisked and found to have a loaded, unlicensed 9-millimeter hand gun along with a telescoping police baton on him.

“Our officers responded immediately, made contact with the operator who immediately approached our officers. Very quickly, a conversation ensued between the officers the subject was frisked and a loaded handgun was found on him,” said Tyngsboro Police Chief Richard Howe.

Howe said Lessard never exactly told the woman or his officers that he was a policeman, but he says it was implied.

In court Monday, Lessard’s attorney said the police officer impersonation charge is “shaky at best.”

The defense attorney said his client was simply sitting in his car, trying to help the woman when police arrived.

The defense also told the court the gun found on Lessard was not licensed because it was purchased at auction.

Prosecutors indicated Lessard may have impersonated a police officer before. They say a witness has come forward to say the defendant claimed he was “working alongside the State Police.”

Lessard does not have a criminal record.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia