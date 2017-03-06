Accused Tyngsboro Police Impersonator Held On $1,000 Bail

LOWELL (CBS) — A Dracut man was ordered held on $1,000 bail on charges of impersonating a police officer and carrying an unlicensed gun in Tyngsboro over the weekend.

Kevin Lessard, 45, pleaded not guilty Monday at his arraignment in Lowell District Court.

Lessard was arrested by Tyngsboro Police Saturday after pulling over behind a disabled car on Pawtucket Boulevard in a red Ford Crown Victoria with flashing white lights.

Police said they were notified of the situation by a passing driver. When they arrived, the woman who had been driving the disabled car approached officers. After a short conversation, Lessard was frisked and found to have a loaded, unlicensed 9-millimeter hand gun along with a telescoping police baton on him.

“Our officers responded immediately, made contact with the operator who immediately approached our officers. Very quickly, a conversation ensued between the officers the subject was frisked and a loaded handgun was found on him,” said Tyngsboro Police Chief Richard Howe.

Howe said Lessard never exactly told the woman or his officers that he was a policeman, but he says it was implied.

In court Monday, Lessard’s attorney said the police officer impersonation charge is “shaky at best.”

The defense attorney said his client was simply sitting in his car, trying to help the woman when police arrived.

The defense also told the court the gun found on Lessard was not licensed because it was purchased at auction.

Prosecutors indicated Lessard may have impersonated a police officer before. They say a witness has come forward to say the defendant claimed he was “working alongside the State Police.”

Lessard does not have a criminal record.