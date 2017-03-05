Dracut Man Charged With Impersonating Officer, Carrying Gun Without License

TYNGSBORO (CBS) — A Dracut man was arrested after Tyngsboro Police said he was impersonating an officer while armed with a loaded gun for which he didn’t have a license.

They also say they don’t think this was the first time he was caught pretending to be law enforcement–and they’re asking the public if they recognize him from similar incidents.

Kevin Lessard, 45, was charged with misdemeanor impersonating a police officer, as well as felony charges for carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

“This was a very dangerous situation,” Tyngsboro Police Chief Richard Howe said in a statement. “In this case, we have a suspect armed with an illegal handgun and a police-style baton, acting like a police officer, with lights on his vehicle. Thankfully, our officers arrived quickly and ensured that no one was harmed.”

He was arrested around 3:26 p.m. Saturday after Tyngsboro Police got a report about a car with flashing lights parked near another car near Vesper Country Club.

Police said Lessard was driving a red Ford Crown Victoria with New Hampshire license plates and white flashing lights in the rear windows.

They found him pulled off Pawtucket Boulevard next to a 2016 Dodge Dart that had broken down, and later found out that Lessard had pulled up behind the Dart and told the driver he would stay with her until a tow truck arrived.

When police asked if Lessard was armed, he said he was carrying a firearm. Officers found a loaded 9mm pistol and seven bullets in his pocket. They said he did not have a license to carry a firearm.

They also found a retractable, police-style baton and a black holster for the pistol.

Lessard was ordered held without bail, and is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court Monday.

Tyngsboro Police are asking anyone who might have had a similar interaction with Lessard to contact him.