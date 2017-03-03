Report: Patriots Cut Sebastian Vollmer

BOSTON (CBS) — Sebastian Vollmer’s time with the New England Patriots — and perhaps the NFL — has come to an end.

The 32-year-old tackle was released by the Patriots on Friday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Vollmer missed the entire 2016 season due to shoulder and hip injuries. Those injuries have potentially ended his career.

Not a surprise but the Pats are expected to release Sebastian Vollmer by the start of free agency. Retirement remains a possibility. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 2, 2017

Originally drafted with the 58th overall pick in the 2009 draft, Vollmer started 80 games (and played in 88) in his Patriots career. He also started in 10 career postseason games, including the Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Vollmer was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2010.

All the best to @SebVollmer beyond his @patriots playing days. Came back from broken leg ('13) to help win SB XLIX. A pleasure to talk to. — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) March 3, 2017

While injured in 2016, Vollmer made his contribution to the team by interviewing his teammates and forcing them to try to speak German.

Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon each started 15 games apiece in the 2016 regular season at the tackle spots and in all three postseason games.

The Patriots freed up $1.785 million by cutting Vollmer, according to PatsCap.com.