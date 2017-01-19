Tom Brady Trying To Speak German Is Hilarious (VIDEO)

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady stepped to the podium on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium and showed no emotion and spoke very few words. He was either supremely focused on the task at hand this week, or he was in a bad mood, because Tom managed to say even less than he normally does.

But fear not, Patriots fans, because if you want to see and hear Tom Brady uncut, then Sebastian Vollmer has you covered.

The veteran tackle may have spent the season on injured reserve, but he managed to contribute by getting Brady to appear as relaxed as ever in front of a camera for all the world to see.

The secret? You just have to ask Tom to try speaking German.

You can see the video for yourself, but be forewarned: For the first time, you’ll see Tom Brady not be great at something. It can be a bit jarring.

Brady joins a list of Patriots to have visited Seabass’ School of Football this year, along with Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski. Based on all of their results, it seems as though the best way to slow down the Patriots’ offense is to force them to speak German.