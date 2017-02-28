Small Planes Crashes Into Methuen Building

METHUEN (CBS) – Flames broke out at a Methuen building after a small plane crashed into the structure on Tuesday afternoon.

State Police were called to a building on Riverview Blvd. in Methuen around 1 p.m. Firefighters are also on scene.

Riverview Blvd. is located across the Merrimack River from the Lawrence Airport.

The building, which appears to be an apartment building, was on fire following the crash, police said.

#BREAKING: #WBZ Skyeye over scene of plane that crashed into building in Methuen. Tail of plane sticking out of roof pic.twitter.com/e3EW1yq29W — Daniel Pesquera (@DPesqueraWBZ) February 28, 2017

The tail of the plane could be seen sticking out of the building’s roof.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured.

No other information is currently available.

