Former Newburyport Mayor Killed In Methuen Plane Crash

METHUEN (CBS) – The pilot killed when he crashed into a Methuen condominium has been identified as the former city councilor and mayor of Newburyport.
Al Lavender was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Riverview Blvd. in Methuen.
Lavender previously served as a Newburyport city councilor and was also mayor from 2000-2002.
“He was a kind, gentle person,” said current Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday.
Holaday said she was surprised to learn following the crash that Lavender was a pilot. Holaday added that Lavender was an avid boater in Newburyport.
Lavender was attempting to land at Lawrence Municipal Airport Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. when he crashed into the roof of Pride’s Crossing Condo Complex.