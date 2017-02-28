BREAKING NEWS: Small Plane Crashes Into Methuen Apartments, Pilot Killed | Read More

Former Newburyport Mayor Killed In Methuen Plane Crash

February 28, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Al Lavender, Methuen, Methuen Plane Crash, Newburyport

METHUEN (CBS) – The pilot killed when he crashed into a Methuen condominium has been identified as the former city councilor and mayor of Newburyport.

Al Lavender was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Riverview Blvd. in Methuen.

Read: Witnesses Describe Terrifying Scene As Plane Crashes Into Methuen Condo Complex

Lavender previously served as a Newburyport city councilor and was also mayor from 2000-2002.

“He was a kind, gentle person,” said current Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday.

Holaday said she was surprised to learn following the crash that Lavender was a pilot. Holaday added that Lavender was an avid boater in Newburyport.

Lavender was attempting to land at Lawrence Municipal Airport Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. when he crashed into the roof of Pride’s Crossing Condo Complex.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia