Tom Brady Posts Terrifying (And Hilarious) Skiing Flub On Instagram

February 23, 2017 11:11 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — Friendly reminder to Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time: stick to football.

Brady recently posted a video to his Instagram account of his daughter Vivian skiing down a hill, using the proper techniques and getting to the bottom of the hill unscathed. The “pizza” and “french fry” techniques were uttered in the classic South Park episode “Asspen,” when the boys go on a ski trip of their own.

However, Brady himself wasn’t too keen on the proper skiing techniques – and thought he could go off a jump and survive with no issues. As the guy in South Park said, if you don’t use the proper techniques, you’re going to have a bad time. In the video, Brady goes off the jump and immediately regrets the decision.

Watch the terrifying (but ultimately hilarious) clip below.

If you french fry when you're supposed to pizza, you're gonna have a bad time! Trust me!!!

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

When you’re the GOAT, you think you can do anything. Brady may be the undisputed greatest quarterback to ever step on a football field, but it’s safe to say that he won’t be considered for the Team USA skiing team at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

