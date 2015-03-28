AirBrady: Tom Brady Posts Facebook Video Of Cliff Dive

BOSTON (CBS) – Exhale, New England Patriots fans. Tom Brady jumped off a cliff. But he lived to tell about it.

The four-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Super Bowl MVP posted a video Saturday that shows him jumping off what appears to be a very high cliff into the water below.

“Never doing that again! #AirBrady” Brady captioned the video, which he tagged his wife Gisele Bundchen in.

Brady, who in recent months has been a champion of social media in addition to being a Super Bowl champion, has been chronicling his offseason vacation time.

Watch Tom Brady’s Facebook video of his plunge

Last week he posted a picture of him buried in the sand on the beach with only his head visible.

A few days later Brady followed up with a video of him emerging from the sand.

It hasn’t been all relaxation time for Brady. He was reportedly spotted at Gillette Stadium recently. The team begins its offseason program in April and will hold organized team activities later in the spring.