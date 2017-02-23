LOCS Collective Symposium @ Harvard Law School

February 25, 2017
LOCS Collective is a non-profit organization dedicated to the service and support of lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LBTQ) identified women of color and their allies. It was founded in the year 2012 and their mission is to provide community and cultivate resources through advocacy, education, programming and networking. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about this community organization and a symposium they will be having at Harvard Law School on March 11, 2017. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with LOCS Collective Co-Founder Shaunya Thomas on the English version of Centro and with LOCS Spokesperson Maricel Sheets on the Spanish version. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
L.O.C.S. COLLECTIVE
LOCS Symposium
Saturday, March 11 11AM-4PM
Harvard Law School
www.locscollective.org
info@locscollective.org
