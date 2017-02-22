Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Could Be Called As Witness In Aaron Hernandez Murder Trial

BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be called as a witness in the double murder trial of Aaron Hernandez, according to court documents released Wednesday.
Hernandez played for Belichick and the Patriots from 2010 to 2013.
The former star tight end is being tried in the slayings of 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado. Both men were shot to death as they left a Boston nightclub back in 2012.
There are dozens of potential civilian and expert witnesses listed on the new defense filing. “William Belichick, Hingham, MA” is No. 11.
See defense witness list (PDF)
Earlier in the month, a defense motion said Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may testify on the possible meanings of some of Hernandez’s tattoos.
WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton is also listed as a potential witness in the court paperwork. The documents cite Steve’s 2011 interview with Hernandez.
Hernandez is already serving a life sentence without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.