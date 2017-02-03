Josh McDaniels May Be Witness In Next Aaron Hernandez Murder Trial

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — New court documents indicate that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might be called as a witness in the upcoming double murder trial of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

A defense motion filed this week seeking a three-month delay in the trial indicates that prosecutors recently disclosed eight potential witnesses, including McDaniels.

WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton is also listed as a potential witness in the court paperwork. The documents cite Steve’s 2011 interview with Hernandez.

The motion says McDaniels, who is with the Patriots in Houston this weekend for Sunday’s Super Bowl, is expected to testify on the possible meanings of some of Hernandez’s tattoos.

Defense attorneys say they have not had a chance to interview McDaniels.

Jury selection in Hernandez’s trial in the 2012 drive-by killings of 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado is scheduled to start Feb. 13.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Hernandez is due back in court Friday.

