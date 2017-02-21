PHOTO: Bill Belichick Spotted On New ‘VII Rings’ Boat

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick may have donated his boat “VI Rings” to a non-profit sailing organization in Newport, but he’s already found a replacement. In the wake of winning his seventh Super Bowl ring, his fifth with the Patriots, the head coach has apparently purchased a new boat and given it the appropriate name of “VII Rings.”
Barstool Sports posted a photo of Belichick relaxing on his new “VII Rings” boat on Monday, crediting “OB” with sending the picture. Belichick was reportedly hanging out in Jupiter, Fla., when the photo was taken.
Belichick has been renaming his boat after adding to his ring count for years. The boat was named “V Rings” after Belichick won his third Lombardi Trophy with the Patriots to go with the two he won as New York Giants defensive coordinator. He then renamed the boat “VI Rings” after the Patriots beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.
The Patriots have won so much under Belichick, he’s singlehandedly keeping boat-painting companies in business. About that whole “No Days Off” mantra, though …