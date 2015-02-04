Patriots Super Bowl Parade Rolls Through Boston

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The New England Patriots received a heroes’ welcome Wednesday for winning Super Bowl XLIX.

The team made their way through Boston on two dozen duck boats, celebrating their latest championship with 750,000+ fans who packed the snow-covered streets of Boston.

Tom Brady enjoyed all the love from fans with his young son along for the ride. He also received a dozen or so marriage proposals from fans — both male and female.

Head coach Bill Belichick even cracked a smile. Several of them, actually.

But the two Patriots who had the most fun were Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. Edelman did his best to fire up fans along the route, not that they needed much help.

Gronkowski got things going early, breaking into a dance while wearing a Minions hat.

He later enjoyed a beverage that was thrown to him from the crowd.

Gronk being Gronk… pic.twitter.com/LivJtPbRis — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2015

The parade comes after Boston was buried in more than 3 feet of snow that’s piled up in the past seven days — a record for the city. The duck boats started near the Hynes Convention Center, then rolled down Boylston Street past the Common en route to City Hall Plaza.

WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields reports



The city had initially planned the parade for Tuesday, but Mayor Marty Walsh pushed it back because the city was still digging out from a Monday storm that brought over a foot of new snow. He tweeted Wednesday morning that the city removed 1,250 truck loads of snow overnight.

But large snowbanks on nearly every corner didn’t stop fans from coming out in full force on Wedesday.

WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche reports



“The crowd was so incredible, how enthusiastic [they were]. It made me proud to be a Bostonian and New Englander,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche after the Parade. “What [the fans] did today was unbelievable.”

Photos: Patriots Super Bowl Parade

Boston is no stranger to championship parades. Wednesday was the city’s ninth since 2001.

The Patriots have won four Super Bowls, the Red Sox have won three World Series titles and the Celtics and Bruins have each won a championship in that period.

