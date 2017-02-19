David Ortiz Says It’s ‘So Good To Be Retired’ In Oceanside Video

BOSTON (CBS) – In case you needed even further proof that David Ortiz isn’t changing his mind about retirement, the former Red Sox slugger shared a social media video showing just how much he’s enjoying his post-baseball life.
Last week Hanley Ramirez joked that if Ortiz comes back, missing Ramirez will be one of the reasons. Ortiz joked in a tweet to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche that “I’m not playing baseball anymore.”
On Sunday, Ortiz shared a video from the beach that proves he isn’t missing the grind of spring training very much.
“So good to be retired. At the beach … This is my spring training. How about that? Enjoy. See you when I see you,” Ortiz said with a laugh.
Sorry Red Sox fans. Looks like yet another piece of evidence that Ortiz is a man of his word.