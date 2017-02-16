WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WBZ Weather: RadarForecast | BlogApp | Closings-Delays

Hanley Ramirez Teases David Ortiz’s Return, Papi Immediately Shoots It Down

February 16, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz, Hanley Ramirez, MLB, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Hanley Ramirez set the tone early when he arrived at Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers wearing a David Ortiz T-shirt. The Red Sox first baseman has made no secrets about his close relationship with the retired former Red Sox DH, who has taught Ramirez a lot about being a DH and becoming a leader.

But apparently, Ortiz didn’t teach Ramirez about keeping their private conversations private.

Speaking to reporters in Fort Myers on Thursday, Ramirez revealed the details of an intriguing recent conversation he had with Ortiz, implying that Big Papi may not be 100 percent sold on his decision to retire from baseball.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, but [Ortiz] told me the other night – David, I’m sorry man but I’ve got to do it – if he tried to come back, I’m one of the reasons that he might come back,” said Ramirez. “Because we miss each other so much. I know that’s not going to happen.”

Ramirez added a quick “No” when asked if he believes Ortiz’s return is possible. But that didn’t stop the rumor mill from churning some Ortiz speculation. Papi was quick to dismiss any speculation on his return when he caught wind of Ramirez’s comments on Twitter.

Whether or not Ortiz actually comes back, his longtime friendship with Ramirez cannot be understated. Back when Ramirez signed his first new contract with the Marlins, it was Ortiz whom he called to “ask about everything.” Ramirez said the two text each other constantly and have the kind of familial relationship that not many teammates have with each other.

“David’s my big brother that I don’t have,” said Ramirez. “He’s my mentor. He’s my everything.”

Hanley Ramirez celebrates with David Ortiz after hitting a three-run homer against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on July 23, 2016. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Hanley Ramirez celebrates with David Ortiz after hitting a three-run homer against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on July 23, 2016. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As great as Ortiz was on the field, he was also a massive influence in the Red Sox clubhouse. Ramirez doesn’t believe he can possibly match Ortiz’s leadership qualities, because no one can – but is going to attempt to carry that torch.

“I’m going to try [to be more like Ortiz] because if you want to follow somebody, that’s the guy,” said Ramirez. “What he’s been able to do, not just on the field but with his teammates, around the city, everywhere he goes, you want to keep that around.

“He’s teaching me, showing me the way to be a leader and a champion every day.”

Ramirez may not be Ortiz, with his bat or his clubhouse presence. But if he can apply what he’s learned from his mentor to his newfound leadership role, Papi’s guidance over the course of Ramirez’s career has a chance to pay off in a major way.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia