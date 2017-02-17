Police Recover 600 More Boxes Of Diapers Stolen From Truck

February 17, 2017 6:51 PM
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police have recovered more than half a load of diapers stolen from a delivery truck but are still looking to pin down the location of the rest.

State police say they recovered 600 boxes of the diapers from a private home in Cranston on Friday after recovering 900 boxes from a Providence storefront on Thursday.

Each box holds about 100 diapers and retails for roughly $40.

Police say driver Aubrey Bettis, of Providence, sold the $90,000 worth of diapers instead of delivering them to an Amazon distribution facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, this month.

Bettis and Damon Martin, of Coventry, were arraigned on larceny charges. A defense lawyer hasn’t commented.

Police say they are seeking a third suspect.

