RI Men Allegedly Stole $90,000 Worth Of Diapers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island men have been arrested in connection with the theft of $90,000 worth of diapers.
Police say 59-year-old Aubrey Bettis, of Providence had been hired to drive a truckload of diapers from Pennsylvania to an Amazon distribution facility in Fall River, Mass. earlier this month. Instead, police say Bettis sold the diapers in Rhode Island and abandoned the truck.
Bettis and 41-year-old Damon Martin, of Coventry, have been charged with larceny over $1,500 and other charges. It couldn’t be immediately determined if they had lawyers.
Police recovered about 800 boxes of diapers after raiding an empty Providence storefront Thursday. An additional 1,200 boxes are still missing. Each box holds about 100 diapers and sells for roughly $40 in retail stores.
Police are also searching for a third suspect.