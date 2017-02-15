Picking The Cast For The Malcolm Butler Biopic

BOSTON (CBS) — The ending to Super Bowl XLIX, highlighted by Malcolm Butler’s interception at the goal line to save the game for the Patriots, was so good that Hollywood could never come up with a better script for such a moment. Hollywood agrees – because they’re making Butler’s story into a movie.

The Secondary will follow in the footsteps of sports biopics like The Blind Side, which chronicled the rise of offensive lineman Michael Oher, with a story on Butler’s improbable rise from undrafted free agent to Super Bowl hero to one of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League. So, naturally, you have to wonder who will be cast in the movie as Butler and other main players.

We’ve made some picks as to who should play whom in The Secondary when casting time comes around. Let us know how you feel about our picks and share your own in the comments. (Click here to view as a photo gallery)

Michael B. Jordan as Malcolm Butler

Jordan is a rising star in the industry and had a star-making turn in the Rocky sequel Creed, so he obviously has a sports movie pedigree. He’s been grinding for a long time to get the opportunities he’s gotten in recent years, which is a perfect reflection of Butler’s rise to NFL prominence from a small school in Mississippi.

Jamie Foxx as Darrelle Revis

An absolute no-brainer. Jamie Foxx played a prima donna quarterback in Any Given Sunday and there is no better choice to play the arrogant diva who holds the younger guy down on the depth chart. Foxx as a puffed-up version of Revis would serve the movie and its characters well.

Terry Crews as Brandon Browner

Another easy one. No actor in Hollywood plays the jacked, sneaky-terrifying office jock better than Terry Crews. Browner had a tendency to bully players on the field and played a huge role in Butler’s interception; there would be no one better to portray that than Crews.

Tom Wilkinson as Bill Belichick

Wilkinson has played a wide range of roles throughout his career and has somewhat perfected the gruff, surly type who scoffs at authority and subtly destroys people with a simple stare. Not only should Wilkinson get the nod as the Hooded One, he should star in the Belichick biopic after this one.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Pete Carroll

Cumberbatch has established himself as one of the most distinctive and versatile actors in the business and has already portrayed a long line of eccentric types. He’d have no problem studying Pete Carroll and all his mannerisms, which will let him really embody the role – especially when he tells Darrell Bevell to throw the ball.

Donald Glover as Russell Wilson

Glover is another rising star who also has a successful rap career, but he’s made his bones as an actor and comedian. Putting him into the role of Russell Wilson would certainly spice up the quarterback’s personality and charisma. Need to build up drama before he throws the interception somehow.

Chris Evans as Tom Brady

Another easy choice. Evans is a Boston native who plays Captain America; you’d be hard-pressed to find a better actor to represent Brady, who should be a hero for all Americans at this point. His New England roots would also motivate him to give it his all in the role.

Chris Pine as Julian Edelman

As an actor, Chris Pine walks a fine line between pretty-boy and badass, which you most recently saw in the Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water. Edelman has fallen into Hollywood’s trappings before, but there’s no doubting his mental and physical toughness on the football field. Someone like Pine would be a good choice to provide that balance.

Mark Wahlberg as someone, just because

Mark Wahlberg has a tendency to just needlessly insert himself into Boston movies, so there’s no doubt that he would find a way to get himself into The Secondary. The safe bet is he’d cast himself as Patriots cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, and then proceed to do literally everything that all the coaches did on that fateful play.

He’ll be the one coaching Butler up at practice. He’ll be the one telling Belichick not to take a timeout. He’ll be the one screaming “Malcolm, go!” And of course, he’ll be the one hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end. Because of course he will. It’s the Wahlberg way.