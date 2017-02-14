Powerball Jackpot Up To $310 Million

February 14, 2017 11:00 AM
Lottery, Powerball

BRAINTREE (CBS) — The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing stands at an estimated $310 million.

It’s the biggest jackpot since last November, when a $420.9 million winning ticket was sold in Tennessee.

The largest ever was a $1.586 billion jackpot, which was split between winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Tickets can be purchased up until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, and the drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. The Tickets cost $2 each.

The drawing’s cash prize is an estimated $189 million.

 

 

