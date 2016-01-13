WBZ4[1]
Winning Numbers Drawn In $1.5 Billion Powerball Jackpot

By Louisa Moller, WBZ-TV January 13, 2016 11:35 PM
Filed Under: Louisa Moller, Powerball

BOSTON (CBS) – The winning numbers have been drawn for Wednesday night’s record Powerball jackpot. The numbers were: 4-8-19-27-34 Powerball 10.

The Powerball frenzy hit Massachusetts with ticket sales surpassing $28 million since Saturday’s drawing

The Massachusetts State Lottery tweeted that $37,615 worth of tickets were selling per minute for the $1.5 billion jackpot.

The odds of any one person winning the record breaking jackpot are incredibly slim; approximately 1 in 292 million. However, the Commonwealth can claim some of the pot.

Forty two percent of all Powerball sales in the state go to its General Fund.

“It goes into the General Fund, which in turn goes into unrestricted local aid for cities and towns,” Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said.

