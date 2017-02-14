Auburn Police Warn Public About Officer Donation Scam

AUBURN (CBS) — Auburn Police are warning the public to be aware of a scam that’s trying to capitalize on recent attention given to an officer injured on the job.
On Monday, police announced a fund had been established to help Officer Luis Santos after he was struck and seriously injured by a car Saturday. Police say the driver, Matthew Ostrander, was being chased by officers after allegedly breaking into a Millbury home. Ostrander was captured and arrested.
Officer Santos was rushed to the hospital with a head injury, a broken right leg, and a left knee injury.
After so many people offered to help Santos, who is married and the father of four small children, Auburn Police set up a fund for donations.
But a day later, investigators said a resident got a call from someone claiming to be an “Officer Riley” who was raising money for Santos. The caller instructed the resident to place a donation in their mailbox or taped to a door.
Auburn Police say that’s a scam, because there is no “Officer Riley” in their department and they don’t call anyone for donations.
If you would like to make a legitimate donation to help Officer Santos and his family, you can send it to:
Officer Santos and Family Assistance Fund
c/o Savers Bank
38 Auburn Street
Auburn, MA 01501