WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Auburn Police Warn Public About Officer Donation Scam

February 14, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Auburn Police, fund scam, Officer Luis Santos

AUBURN (CBS) — Auburn Police are warning the public to be aware of a scam that’s trying to capitalize on recent attention given to an officer injured on the job.

On Monday, police announced a fund had been established to help Officer Luis Santos after he was struck and seriously injured by a car Saturday.  Police say the driver, Matthew Ostrander, was being chased by officers after allegedly breaking into a Millbury home.  Ostrander was captured and arrested.

Matthew Ostrander. (Photo credit: Auburn Police)

Matthew Ostrander. (Photo credit: Auburn Police)

Officer Santos was rushed to the hospital with a head injury, a broken right leg, and a left knee injury.

After so many people offered to help Santos, who is married and the father of four small children, Auburn Police set up a fund for donations.

But a day later, investigators said a resident got a call from someone claiming to be an “Officer Riley” who was raising money for Santos.  The caller instructed the resident to place a donation in their mailbox or taped to a door.

Auburn Police say that’s a scam, because there is no “Officer Riley” in their department and they don’t call anyone for donations.

Officer Luis Santos of the Auburn Police Department. (Photo credit: Auburn PD Facebook page)

Officer Luis Santos of the Auburn Police Department. (Photo credit: Auburn PD Facebook page)

If you would like to make a legitimate donation to help Officer Santos and his family, you can send it to:

Officer Santos and Family Assistance Fund
c/o Savers Bank
38 Auburn Street
Auburn, MA 01501

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia