Donation Account Set Up For Injured Auburn Police Officer

AUBURN (CBS) — Auburn Police said a fund to collect donations for an injured officer and his family has been established at a local bank.

Officer Luis Santos was struck by a vehicle Saturday, which police said was driven by 47-year-old Matthew Ostrander of Worcester.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Officer Santos suffered a head injury, a broken right leg, and a left knee injury. He was taken to a Worcester area hospital for treatment.

Auburn Police said he is improving and is expected to continue his recovery at home by the end of the week.

Santos is married and the father of four small children.

If you would like to make a donation, you can send it to:

Officer Santos and Family Assistance Fund

c/o Savers Bank

38 Auburn Street

Auburn, MA 01501

Auburn Police said Santos was assisting officers trying to apprehend Ostrander, who was being sought Saturday for an attempted break-in Millbury. Santos was laying down stop sticks on Route 20 in Auburn when Ostrander hit him.

Ostrander is also accused of breaking into other homes in central Massachusetts.