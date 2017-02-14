WBZ4[1]
Jury Selection To Begin In Aaron Hernandez’s Second Murder Trial

February 14, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Daniel de Abreu, Safiro Furtado

BOSTON (AP) — Jury selection is set to get underway in ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez‘s second murder trial.

The former New England Patriots tight end already is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Lloyd was a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Hernandez is being tried in the slayings of two other men — both of them fatally shot in 2012 after they left a Boston nightclub.

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado (right).

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado (right).

Prosecutors allege that Hernandez was the gunman and went after the pair after one of the men spilled a drink on him at the club.

Aaron Hernandez is charged with shooting and killing two men in the South End in July 2012. (WBZ-TV)

Aaron Hernandez is charged with shooting and killing two men in the South End in July 2012. (WBZ-TV)

A jury for the latest trial will begin being assembled on Tuesday.

Opening statements are scheduled to start March 1.

