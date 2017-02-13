WBZ4[1]
Weather Alert: Coastal Flooding, Wind Damage Risk | RadarForecast | BlogApp | Closings-Delays

Tom Brady On Facebook: ‘I’ll Never Stop As Long As I’m Able’

February 13, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady will be 40 years old at the start of the 2017 season, but the five-time Super Bowl champion has shown no signs of slowing down – let alone being anywhere near retirement.

Brady posted a photo to his Facebook page on Sunday night, showing him with his daughter Vivian during the Patriots’ celebration after beating the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. As he reflected on the team’s historic comeback win, he hinted that there’s still no end in sight for his NFL career.

“It’s hard to believe a week has passed since SB51. It’s hard to believe the game is only 60 minutes. It’s harder to believe I’ve been a Patriot for 17 years!” the post reads. “What happens on that field with my teammates, in front of our family and fans, is almost impossible to describe. It’s mythical for me, and yet it’s real. And it’s why I’ll never stop as long as I’m able.”

The post also includes the hashtag #ROS, which according to CSNNE’s Tom E. Curran stands for “Religion of Sports.”

A recent report suggested that the Patriots expect Brady to play 3-5 more years. Brady has also suggested in recent years that he wants to play well into his 40s. That would go against the wishes of his wife Gisele Bundchen, who reportedly asked Brady to retire after Super Bowl LI. “Too bad, babe,” he said to her.

After Super Bowl LI, it’s hard to doubt Brady’s ability to do anything at this point.

