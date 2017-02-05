Report: Patriots Expect Tom Brady To Play 3-5 More Years

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and his New England Patriots go for their fifth Super Bowl title in franchise history later tonight. And according to a report, the team doesn’t expect Brady’s run at greatness to end anytime soon.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots believe that Tom Brady will suit up for another three to five years and will look give the face of their franchise a contract extension during the offseason.

In their long-term planning, #Patriots believe QB Tom Brady will play 3-5 more years, sources say. That's why trading Jimmy G is possible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2017

#Patriots will look to extend QB Tom Brady next offseason, source says. Clear indication they believe his proclamation to play into his 40s. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2017

The 39-year-old Brady is showing no signs of slowing down, throwing for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 regular season games in 2016. He threw five more touchdowns in New England’s two postseason victories, and looks to become the first quarterback in NFL history to win five Super Bowls when the Patriots square off with the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

Brady is signed for two more seasons, and has always said he wants to play into his 40s. It sounds like the Patriots are expecting that to become a reality.