HOT Topics: Immigration, Sanctuary Cities & Safe Communities Act

February 11, 2017

When you watch the news lately, immigration and sanctuary cities are two of the words you hear quite often, at the national and local levels. Especially here in the city of Boston, which is considered a sanctuary city. In reaction to everything that is going on surrounding the hot topic of immigration, comes the birth of the new Safe Communities Act, which was recently launched in Boston. On this edition of Centro, we give you the latest information on immigration, sanctuary cities and the Safe Communities Act. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Liza Ryan, Organizing Director for the non-profit, non-partisan organization MIRA on the English version of Centro and with MIRA Community Organizer Joel Rivera on the Spanish version. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

SAFE COMMUNITIES ACT

MIRA

Mass Immigrant & Refugee

Advocacy Coalition

(617) 350-5480

www.miracoalition.org

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.