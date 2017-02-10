HOT Topics: Immigration, Sanctuary Cities & Safe Communities Act

Weather Alert: Potentially Significant Storm | RadarForecast | BlogWeather App | Closings-Delays

February 10, 2017 11:53 AM By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
February 11, 2017
When you watch the news lately, immigration and sanctuary cities are two of the words you hear quite often, at the national and local levels. Especially here in the city of Boston, which is considered a sanctuary city. In reaction to everything that is going on surrounding the hot topic of immigration, comes the birth of the new Safe Communities Act, which was recently launched in Boston. On this edition of Centro, we give you the latest information on immigration, sanctuary cities and the Safe Communities Act. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Liza Ryan, Organizing Director for the non-profit, non-partisan organization MIRA on the English version of Centro and with MIRA Community Organizer Joel Rivera on the Spanish version. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
SAFE COMMUNITIES ACT
MIRA
Mass Immigrant & Refugee
Advocacy Coalition
(617) 350-5480
www.miracoalition.org

