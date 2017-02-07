10 Questions With Bedard: Will Dont’a Hightower Be Back With Patriots?

BOSTON (CBS) — SI’s Greg Bedard joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz for one final time until next football season, and as always, was hit with 10 questions surrounding the NFL:

10. Thoughts on Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty skipping the White House trip?

“I think it depends on what’s going on what’s going on in the country at the time,” said Bedard. “If it’s how it is now, I don’t think people will have a problem with it, especially considering Brady got a pass when he didn’t go.”

9. What was your least favorite coaching decision by the Patriots in Super Bowl LI?

“The Edelman pass. Not just the call but the execution,” said Bedard.

8. Will Dont’a Hightower be back with the Patriots next year?

“I think so. I think they’ll franchise him and whether there is a contract extension or not, I’m not sure,” he said. “But I think he’ll be back next year. They’ll have too many guys coming and going, they need that consistent guy in the middle next year.”

7. Give me an important play in the game that not enough people are talking about?

“[Patrick] Chung, 59 seconds left in the third quarter, there was a pass to tight end [Austin Hooper]. He caught it and Chung breaks it up,” said Bedard. “If he hangs on to it there and falls forward, they’re in field goal range. If they get that field goal it’s a huge difference.”

6. What will the Falcons record be next season?

“11-5,” said Bedard. “I don’t think they’re going to crater like the Panthers because Matt Ryan works his butt off and they’re not going to have as much turnover on personnel as the Panthers did.”

5. Who was the biggest toolbag on Super Bowl Sunday?

“The Fox TV producer, because I thought their telecast, largely, stunk,” he said. “Aikman and Buck were fine, but their replays were terrible.”

4. How much longer will Tom Brady play?

“[3-5 years] sounds about right,” said Bedard, noting a report by Ian Rapoport ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. “Brady’s contract needs to be adjusted after 2017, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens this offseason.”

3. Thoughts on Lady Gaga?

“I thought it was great. I was disappointed that she didn’t do anything political,” said Bedard.

2. Thoughts on Houston as a host city?

“I thought it was great. The second time around, what they’ve done with that city and the whole area, everything was central,” he said.

Tony Mazz said he became a big fan during her halftime performance, while Michael Felger hated it.

1. Give me Super Bowl 52 — what’s the matchup?

Bedard went with Cowboys-Patriots, Mazz said Patriots-Giants and Felger predicts Packers-Broncos.